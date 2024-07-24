According to Gulfport: Drinking, Rock n’ Roll, and Sylvester Stallone are on peoples minds..

“Irish is just drunk English.” —Edwin Rivas, responding to his friend that said he speaks Irish

“I’m not drinking today. At least not yet.” —Lauren McCue, every Monday

“She likes sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll.” —Charlie Herron, describing his perfect woman

“That YMCA already looks like a country club and they are about to renovate.” —Susie Simone, talking about the Y on First Avenue South

“He looks like a beat up catcher’s mitt.” —James Reed, talking about Sylvester Stallone’s new show

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about drinking, rock n’ roll, and Sylvester Stallone . Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport