CASA Opens Family Justice Center in St. Petersburg

Across the country, Family Justice Centers provide free resources to survivors. This October, Pinellas will get its own center, a Family Justice Center for a Violence Free Pinellas by CASA in north St. Pete.

The center will host a grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the brand-new location at 1011 First Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.

“We invite you to celebrate our partners and contributors as we open Florida’s only Family Justice Center that will transform services so that survivors and their children can truly escape the bonds of violence and move into happier, healthier lives,” Center staff wrote in a press release.

Though Family Justice Centers exist all over the country, this one will make history as Florida’s first. It will offer free trauma services and community resources to those that need it.

Find more information, including contact information online.