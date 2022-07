A contractor was found dead while working in the attic of a Gulfport home July 11.

The Gulfport Police Department said coworkers found 54-year-old James Long dead “after going up into the attic crawl space to do work.”

The home is located near 62nd Street South and Gulfport Boulevard South.

GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman said the Medical Examiner’s Office and police are investigating the cause of death. The fatality comes during a sustained heat wave across the Florida at the region.