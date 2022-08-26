Deserie Valloreo Opens Gulfport Gallery Oct. 6

Deserie Valloreo standing next to paintings in new gallery space
Deserie Valloreo stands next to her work in her new gallery and studio space, DRV Gallery.
Jen Ring

Although Deserie Valloreo has never owned a gallery before, DRV Gallery isn’t her first business.

“I’ve had a variety of businesses – mostly in the wellness space,” Valloreo told The Gabber. “I’ve always felt this desire to paint, but I never knew how to get started.”

Valloreo got started in 2017 when she took a painting class with Gulfport artist Judy Dazio. Five years later, she’s opening a gallery and studio on Gulfport Blvd.

The 1975-square-foot space includes a storage room, three studios spaces, and gallery space.

Valloreo, who paints landscapes in acrylics, has her studio here, and Florida-inspired watercolor artist Curtis Whitwam signed up for a six-month period starting in October.

The gallery plans to show work from seven resident artists, including Valloreo, Whitwam, Gulfport jeweler and sculptor Doug D’souza, book artist Ted Wray, and a few more painters.

“I wanted to fill [the gallery] with things that I love,” says Valloreo. “The beach is definitely one of those. Music. Nature. Those are a lot of the things you’ll see in the gallery when we open.”

Valloreo’s DRV Gallery hosts a soft opening Oct. 6 with yoga for artists in the morning. The Jazz Librarians perform at the grand opening ribbon cutting Oct. 24.

