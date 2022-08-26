Deserie Valloreo Opens Gulfport Gallery Oct. 6

Although Deserie Valloreo has never owned a gallery before, DRV Gallery isn’t her first business.

“I’ve had a variety of businesses – mostly in the wellness space,” Valloreo told The Gabber. “I’ve always felt this desire to paint, but I never knew how to get started.”

Valloreo got started in 2017 when she took a painting class with Gulfport artist Judy Dazio. Five years later, she’s opening a gallery and studio on Gulfport Blvd.

The 1975-square-foot space includes a storage room, three studios spaces, and gallery space.

Valloreo, who paints landscapes in acrylics, has her studio here, and Florida-inspired watercolor artist Curtis Whitwam signed up for a six-month period starting in October.

The gallery plans to show work from seven resident artists, including Valloreo, Whitwam, Gulfport jeweler and sculptor Doug D’souza, book artist Ted Wray, and a few more painters.

“I wanted to fill [the gallery] with things that I love,” says Valloreo. “The beach is definitely one of those. Music. Nature. Those are a lot of the things you’ll see in the gallery when we open.”

Valloreo’s DRV Gallery hosts a soft opening Oct. 6 with yoga for artists in the morning. The Jazz Librarians perform at the grand opening ribbon cutting Oct. 24.