Dylan Hubbard Talks Dolphin, Family, and Business

Captain Dylan Hubbard jokes that he was born on the back deck of one of the fishing boats docked at Hubbard’s Marina (170 Johns Pass Boardwalk, Madeira Beach). Hubbard started working at the marina at 16, but before he was legally employed, he grew up watching his family run the dolphin tour and fishing business.

“My grandfather, Wilson Hubbard, started the business, and shortly thereafter, in the 40s, [he] was drafted to WWII. My great-grandfather took over the business for a while, and then when my grandfather came back, he eventually regained control and continued to proliferate the business. And now we’re here today,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard’s dolphin tours carry the family’s legacy and family-oriented message. In fact, Hubbard told The Gabber his grandfather delved into dolphin entertainment in the ’50s. He owned his own dolphins and put on shows at Shell Key.



The marina might have evolved into a different kind of sight-seeing destination, but the family’s passion remains.

“We’ve been doing this for a very, very long time in the area and our dolphin tours are kind of down to a science,” Hubbard said. “We are so familiar with our local population and know where they hang out. [We] can take different routes depending on the time of the year to make sure that we do spot dolphins.”

According to Hubbard, the tours provide “a very family-friendly atmosphere.” Each tour lasts 1.5 hours.

Hubbard told The Gabber the dolphins show their personalities during the tours. He has seen them play catch with their food, jump, and he’s watched calves grow into adults over the years.

Although the marina faced several challenges during the past two decades, including cold fronts, the BP oil spill, hurricanes, and most recently, red tide, Hubbard attributes the support and growth of the business to his co-workers (many of whom are family) and, of course, the dolphins.

“It’s been a bit challenging, but we continue to grow. We’re blessed to have a really great team of people that make it all possible and we have even better guests and fish and friends that help us grow,” he said.