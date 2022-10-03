For Sale: A Portion of Central Avenue’s 600 Block

by

A portion of a street with colorful businesses
This portion of the street houses favorites like St. Pete’s Maple Street Biscuit Company and downtown candy store, Rocket Fizz.
Franklin Street.

If you’ve walked past St. Pete’s Maple Biscuit Company in the last week, you’ve walked on prime, for-sale, St. Pete real estate.

Miami-based commercial real estate company, Franklin Street, listed the southern portion of the 600 block of Central Avenue (654-670 Central Ave.) for sale last week. According to the firm, this 15,857 square-foot of space has recently undergone $500k of renovations. The asking price? $12,250,000.

“With multiple redevelopment projects in the immediate area, this submarket’s rental rates and property values are expected to significantly appreciate in the coming years,” the real estate company wrote in a press release.

The bustling street (with a walkability score of 95) is home to restaurants and retail stores: Colony Grill, Rocket Fizz, Pacific Counter, Mangosteen, and Maple Street Biscuit Company. Franklin Street released that these businesses have triple net (NNN) leases, meaning the tenants pay the operating expenses for the businesses.

“In addition to the recent building improvements, new tenant leases within the past 12 months have also led to extensive interior renovations to the tenant spaces at the tenant’s expense,” Franklin Street stated.

In the wake of a new buyer, the future of these businesses remains uncertain.

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper
X