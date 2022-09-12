Good Intentions Opens Wednesday St. Pete

Last week, Good Intentions (1900 1st Ave. S., St. Pete) invited friends and family to try the restaurant before they opened to the public. We’re guessing everything went well, because on Sept. 11 they announced their official opening.

“A gigantic thank you goes out to our awesome friends and family for joining us for a weekend of dining, cocktails, hugs, and selfies!” Good Intentions posted on Instagram. “It was a great turn out and your energy and kindness made our space truly come alive.”

“Now for the moment you’ve been waiting for: We are excited to announce that we will be officially open 5 p.m. Wednesday throough Saturday. At this time, we are operating on a first come, first served basis with plenty of comfortable space to relax and wait for a table (with beverages if you’d like!) We absolutely can’t wait to see you!”

Good Intentions is a joint project from the owners of Nah Dogs, Golden Dinosaurs, and Black Radish. The New American vegan restaurant serves elevated vegan items, classic cocktails, wine, and NA options. According to Good Intentions, the seasonal gnocchi was a crowd favorite at the friends and family night. And The Gabber’s Creative Director, Joey Neill, a self-professed hater of seafood, speaks highly of the jackfruit crab balls.