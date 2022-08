GulfPerk will close – but don’t worry; it’s only temporary. From Aug. 13-22, the Gulfport coffee shop and eatery will shut its doors for its annual employee vacation.

“We want our team to be as well-rested, relaxed and refreshed as possible, so we’re giving them a full week off to just kick back and enjoy some time off!” GulfPerk announced in their newsletter. “We can’t wait to see you again on August 23!”