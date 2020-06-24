Gulfport Brewery is Ready to Launch 

Gulfport’s newest establishment, Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, located at 3007 Beach Blvd S., will open to the public Saturday, June 27 at 4 p.m.

Owners Matt Acree, Echo Bartlett, Donald Campbell and Jason Toft, planned on opening last December. Alas, COVID-19 and life handed them a few unexpected delays.

On June 12, Gulfport Brewery and Eatery passed their inspections and promised an opening date soon. Unfortunately, on June 13, partner Donald Campbell passed away.

“Donald is responsible for Gulfport Brewery being here,” said Acree.

“We probably wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him asking the right questions,” echoed Toft.

“Donald helped me tackle the city and get us where we are today,” explained Acree.

“We have a picture of him up watching over things and we really just want to make him proud,” said Acree

During the soft opening, three Gulfport Brewery crafts will be available, Unsteady Freddy, their flagship IPA, O’Maddy’s Irish Red and the Gulfport Gold pale ale. They will also have Cycle Brewing’s Cream and Sugar, Please porter on tap to pay homage to Gulfport’s original brewery at Peg’s Cantina.

A limited food menu will also be available. Acree also ensures that all CDC-guidelines will be followed to include all employees wearing protective masks.

Those who are a part of their “Mug Club” will be given early access to beer and bites Thursday evening, June 25. More information on how to enroll and for special offers click here.

