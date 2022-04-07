Gulfport Man Found Dead in Kitchen

Gulfport police report responded to multiple overdose calls – and another potential drug-related death – in a recent four-day period.

Police responded to a potential fatal drug death on Tuesday, March 29, at a home on 59th Street South near Boca Ciega High School.

“A 26-year-old man was found, deceased, by his mother in his kitchen. He is known to have a narcotics problem, and narcotics paraphernalia was found on the scene,” the Gulfport Police Department told The Gabber.

Authorities have not yet released additional details on the death investigation.

Gulfport police also report responding to overdose calls involving the same man, at the same residence on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26.

GPD said the Friday call occurred when a neighbor found the man “laying inside unconscious” at a home near 29th Avenue South and 53rd Street South.

He was given Narcan and transported to Palms of Pasadena. Narcan is a medicinal antagonist used to counteract overdoses.

Police responded to the same residence the next day.

A woman “reported that she found her adult son slumped over in his bedroom suffering from an apparent narcotics overdose,” according to GPD.

Police again administered Narcan and transported to the hospital.

On Sunday, March 27, police responded to an overdose on the 1000 block of 49th Street South.

“A person reported that an adult male at the location was overdosing and needed help. While rescue was evaluating the victim, his eyes began rolling back and he was transported to the hospital for treatment ,” GPD said about the incident.

Communities across Florida and the U.S. are dealing with a rise in drug overdoses, the vast majority of which involve fentanyl (a highly potent opioid).