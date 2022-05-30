Gulfport Recreation Center to Get Sun Shade

A grant-funded improvement project for the outskirts of the Gulfport Recreation Center has received the go-ahead from the Gulfport City Council.

Gulfport City Council voted at its May 17 regular meeting to approve a resolution authorizing the receipt of Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act – Phase VI Grant proceeds from the Early Learning Coalition for the purchase of a hip roof shade from Creative Shade Solutions.

The recreation center received a $38,076 grant and the funds will primarily be used to construct an outdoor classroom and eating area covered by a shade. A small portion of these funds must be used for staff workforce development initiatives, according to the requirements of the grant.

The 30-by-30-foot shade will cover the play area in the rear of the recreation center, City Manager Jim O’Reilly noted. According to a City staff report, the structure itself cost $21,100 and the purchase includes engineering, permitting, and installation of the shade sail. The purchase price was determined by a contract Creative Shade Solutions has in place with the Manatee County School Board.