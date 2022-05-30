Gulfport Recreation Center to Get Sun Shade

by

A sun shade over a playground
The Gulfport Recreation Center will get a sun shade like this one – but they don’t come cheap.
City of Gulfport

A grant-funded improvement project for the outskirts of the Gulfport Recreation Center has received the go-ahead from the Gulfport City Council.

Gulfport City Council voted at its May 17 regular meeting to approve a resolution authorizing the receipt of Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act – Phase VI Grant proceeds from the Early Learning Coalition for the purchase of a hip roof shade from Creative Shade Solutions.

The recreation center received a $38,076 grant and the funds will primarily be used to construct an outdoor classroom and eating area covered by a shade. A small portion of these funds must be used for staff workforce development initiatives, according to the requirements of the grant. 

The 30-by-30-foot shade will cover the play area in the rear of the recreation center, City Manager Jim O’Reilly noted. According to a City staff report, the structure itself cost $21,100 and the purchase includes engineering, permitting, and installation of the shade sail. The purchase price was determined by a contract Creative Shade Solutions has in place with the Manatee County School Board.

by Monroe Roark

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!