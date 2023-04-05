Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do April 6-12

Enjoy these St. Pete and Gulfport events April 6-12 (and along the Tampa Bay beaches, too) now that the weather’s warm – but not too warm.

Thursday, April 6–Saturday, April 8

Food Pantry Donations Give back to your community with a simple donation. The Gulfport Boomerangs Senior Softball League accepts food pantry donations. All proceeds go toward the the Gulfport Senior Center Food Pantry. Hoyt Field, 2306 56th St. S., Gulfport. 8-10 a.m.

Thursday, April 6

Free Yoga Session Here’s a great chance for beginners to try out yoga with veteran instructor Barbara Moeller. Learn the healing benefits of yoga through breathing techniques, easy poses, meditation, and deep relaxation. Bring a chair or a yoga mat to participate. South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 9:30 a.m. 727-347-4171

Succulent Art Create beautiful succulent displays at this succulent planting workshop with artist Patricia Burrows. This workshop features some of Burrows’ amazing hand-made pottery along with how to properly plant the succulents. Reserve your spot online and supplies will be provided. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. 727-382-7004, drvgallery.com

Eckerd’s Poetry Month Guests Spend an evening with Pádraig Ó Tuama, author of the collection Poetry Unbound, for National Poetry Month. As an Irish poet and theologian, his work revolves around themes of language, power, conflict, and religion. All are welcome to join and stay for the post-event book sales and signings. Eckerd College, James Center, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-867-1166, eckerd.edu

Gulfport Events Saturday, April 8

Fun in the Sun Day Have a day full of festivities for the holiday weekend. Gulfport’s Fun in the Sun day hosts an egg hunt for children (8 and younger), basket raffles, and more children activities. Enjoy music, food, and fun with friends, family, and neighbors. Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m. 727-893-1068.

X Marks the Spot Take a trip around Gulfport for a photo scavenger hunt with June Johns. Learn about Gulfport’s fun facts and history along the way. The winner will be announced at 2 p.m. and receive a $400 prize. Register online or sign up when you start. The proceeds go to the Gulfport Historical Society. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $15-20. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org

Other Area Events Saturday, April 8

Sandbar Party It’s 5 o’clock somewhere! Kick off the first sandbar party of 2023 with a day on the water. Celebrate the beautiful weather, longer days, and warmer nights with the John’s Pass Sandbar Day Drinkers. John’s Pass, 12901 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 12-5 p.m.

Art and Poetry In celebration of National Poetry Month, check out the Poetic Portals: Art and Poetry fundraiser. This showcase features 25 pairs of artists and poets from Tampa Bay. Enjoy live jazz music and poetry performances. Immerse yourself in this creative visual art experience in honor of local charity Friends of Jack Kerouac. The Factory, 2622 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7-11 p.m. friendsofjackkerouac.org

Adult Easter Egg Hunt You are never too old to hunt for Easter eggs. Join this adult Easter egg hunt in the evening. Anyone 18 years and older has the chance to win prizes such as passes to Boyd Hill’s walking trails, gift baskets, and vouchers to St. Pete shops and restaurants. Pinellas Pioneer Settlement, 3010 31 St. S., St. Petersburg. 7:30-9 p.m. $10. 727-893-7326, friendsofboydhill.org

Sunday, April 9

Sunday Shopping Spend your Sunday morning wandering this beach market! Check out local vendors selling their finest products ranging from hand-crafted art to special pet treats to unique boutique items. Indian Shores Town Clerk, 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-474-7705, thebeachmarkets.com

Easter Dog Foam Pawty Hop on over to this Easter dog foam pawty to meet the Easter Bunny, test your luck with fun raffles, and buy Jell-O shots to raise money for Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Bring your best bunny ears and don’t forget a towel. This is a 21-and-up event and dogs must be fixed and have proof of vaccines. Dog Bar, 2300 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 3-6 p.m. 727-317-4968, dogbarstpete.com

Monday, April 10

Everyone’s Polish on Dyngus Day Celebrate the end of Lent and the beginning of spring at the 6th annual Florida Dyngus Day with the St. Petersburg’s Polish American Society. This traditional, fun, Buffalo-style Dyngus Day has all the Polish food you can imagine, polka music and dance lessons on the dance floor. Wear white and red and receive colored Dyngus beads. Polish American Society, 1343 Beach Dr. S.E., St. Petersburg. 3:30-8 p.m. $10-12. 727-666-5357.

Gulfport in 2030 Let your voice be heard at the final Gulfport on the edge conversation group. Engage with your neighbors about how you all may envision Gulfport in the future. Explore the idea of what seven years in the future may look like for the city of Gulfport and Gulfportians. The discussions will be compiled and made available online for others to see. All are welcome to reserve a spot online. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-9 p.m. 727-893-1070, eventbrite.com

Wednesday, April 12

Mixed Media Workshop Spend your Wednesday evening learning something new. Join Marie Cummings for a collage and mixed-media fun day workshop. Uncover your newest artistic ability with a workshop teaching you how to use paper, paint, and funky supplies to create a fantastic mixed-media collage. Register online and the supplies will be included. St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 1-3:30 p.m. $45. 727-485-8655, gcaa-fl.org

Monthly Book Club Join the Gabber Book Club to focus on Florida authors and books set in Florida. This month’s book is Lynn Steger Strong’s novel Flight. Read the story of three siblings and their families gathering for the holidays for the first time after the passing of their mother. Copies are available at Tombolo Books. Join the club at 6:30 p.m. to order food and drinks; discussion begins at 7 p.m. Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-321-6965, thegabber.com

Thursday, April 13

Puzzle Contest Registration Do you love puzzles? Sign up for this jigsaw puzzle contest by April 13. Ten teams of two to four all receive the same 500 piece puzzle and must complete before the two-hour timer goes off. If there’s no winner by the end of the time limit, the team with the least amount of loose pieces wins. The contest is on April 15. Gulfport Beach Recreation Area, 5500 Shore Blvd., Gulfport. April 15, 4-6 p.m. $17. 727-336-5982, eventbrite.com

Looking for more St. Pete and Gulfport events April 6-12? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.