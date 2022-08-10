Gulfport Woman Shoots at Husband Who Choked Her

A Gulfport woman will face no charges for shooting at her estranged husband on July 25. The woman fired three rounds from a handgun when Richard Pokorny violated a no-contact order issued in March.

On March 17 of this year, Gulfport police arrested the 6-foot, 2-inch, 220-pound man for allegedly choking his wife and slamming her onto the counter. A judge set Pokorny’s bond at $1,500 and he bonded out of jail, but also issued a no-contact order. Pokorny also started pre-trial intervention. A no-contact order is an order from a judge stating there should not be any contact; it is not the same as a restraining order, according to GPD.

Pokorny pled not guilty to those charges.

On July 25, despite a judge’s order, he returned to her Gray Street home.

“Pokorny entered his wife’s home and refused to leave,” a GPD statement reads. “He also took his wife’s cell phone and laptop and refused to return them. The victim was being held against her will, and in fear for her own safety, she fired three rounds from a handgun at her husband. None of the shots struck him.”

Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Gulfport police arrested Pokorny, 56, for domestic battery, witness tampering, and violating a pre-trial no-contact order.

This time, a judge set his bond higher: $30,000 for violation of a pretrial release; $5,000 for tampering with a witness; and no bond at all for domestic battery. He faces felony charges and remains in jail at press time.

Pokorny worked as a science teacher for Hillsborough County Public Schools since 1996, most recently at Greco Middle School in Tampa. A Hillsborough County Public Schools spokesperson said Pokorny was not allowed back on campus after the March arrest, and had to meet with human resources at that time.

The spokesperson said Pokorny has since resigned.