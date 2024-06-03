Gulfport’s Pride Flag Raising Celebrates Pride Month

The City of Gulfport held a Pride flag raising ceremony to kick off the Gulfport Pride Festival on June 1.

At 10 a.m., close to 100 people gathered around the south end of the Gulfport Public Library. City and County officials and Gulfport Police officers stood by the flagpole. Gecko Queen Robert Daunch and candidates for Florida’s 13th Congressional District Whitney Fox and John Liccione stood alongside them.

Gulfport’s Pride Flag Raising

Gulfport Vice Mayor and Council member Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) introduced the ceremony’s speakers.

Council members Paul Ray (Ward III) and April Thanos (Ward I), Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie Justice, and Pinellas County School Board Member Caprice Edmond spoke before the flag raising.

Justice welcomed the group of Pride supporters as he gave the first speech.

“Gulfport has always set the standard,” Justice said. “Gulfport was years ahead of its time as far as being an open and welcoming community for our LGBTQ community.”

Justice said how there are communities that want to “diminish the rainbow.”

“Because of people like you and communities like this, we will not let that happen,” said Justice. “The rainbow will stay bright.”

Inclusivity in Schools

The ceremony continued with Edmond representing District 7 from the County’s school board.

“We will continue to fight and advocate for what’s right,” Edmond said. “So as we kick off the flag raising and celebrating Pride, I am here to encourage you…to continue to have faith and advocate that love is love.”

Edmond said out of 67 Florida Counties, Pinellas County is one of 11 that has an Inclusive Schools Support Guide. The guide provides ways that schools can create safe environments for students through reviews of “federal, state, and local laws and policies.”

Voting Matters

Afterward, Thanos spoke, accompanied by her dog Flora. She reminded the crowd of the importance of voting.

“Vote, vote, vote, vote, vote,” said Thanos.

OUT Arts & Culture

The Board President of OUT Arts & Culture Paul Raker, formerly the LGBTQ Resource Center, shared his excitement for the organization’s ArtOUT exhibit. For the month of June, guests can explore the signature Pride art exhibit in the library and online.

Later, Raker expressed his gratitude.

“Our power is showing up to events like this,” Raker said. “Thanks so much for being here. We appreciate it.”

Gulfport Pride Festival

Ray concluded with one final speech. He recognized historic Pride movements that led societal equality to where it is today. He mentioned the Stonewall Riots, Daughters of Bilitis, Compton’s Cafeteria Riot, and Cooper Do-nuts Riot.

Additionally, he explained the color meanings in the Pride flag.

“The raising of this flag is our statement that we are one human family,” Ray said. “In a single voice, we need to state it simply: We are Gulfport.”

The crowd cheered and clapped as the flag moved up the pole. The Pride flag flies high adjacent to the American flag in Gulfport.

