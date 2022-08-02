Treasure Island resident Robert Stanable compares buying an NFT to buying baseball cards. However, these baseball cards last forever – and come with a free hoodie.

The Happy Hoodlums NFT Project sprung into online existence this year at the hands of Stanable and his close friend and business partner Nick Martz. The two met in Detroit while working as mortgage bankers and have spent the last several years buying, trading, and selling NFTs.

Happy Hoodlums, it appears, was not a happy accident.

“It was a melting pot of ideas that all came together at once. We needed an edgy theme which has been the hot trend since the famous ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ project (Which sell for roughly $100,000 each),” Sustainable told The Gabber.

While the pair was discussing name options, a plane dragging an advertisement banner with a giant smiley face zoomed by. The name was born: Happy Hoodlums.

“A big part of our project is that everyone who mints one of our NFTs will receive a custom made hoodie that will match the same NFT you receive,” he added. “That’s where the Hood-lums part came from.”

As it goes with NFTs, it’s unclear what the response from the cryptocurrency community will be. Despite this, Happy Hoodlums plans to donate $10,000 to local fire and police departments in Pinellas – most likely to Treasure Island departments.

“Our goal right now is to pledge $5,000 to the police departments and $5,000 to the fire departments within Pinellas county,” Stanable said. “We do not know the financials of those departments in detail so we are going to leave it up to them as to how that money could best be used.”

The creators met Happy Hoodlums graphic designer Morgan Marshall virtually. She’s a cryptocurrency influencer on Tiktok who lives in Ohio. She’s the artist behind the “hoodlum” designs.

“I previously worked as the graphic designer for the online merchandise store Stash Style designing product labels and graphics. “After NFT came out I spent my time researching and learning what I needed to in order to create my own collection,” Marshall told The Gabber.

Since then, her crypto-centric TikTok has grown to a following of 73,000.

Check out the art on Twitter at @happyhoodlum. The project is set to launch in late August.