How Florida Businesses Can Get Solar

Solar panels aligned to face the sky with green grass and trees surrounding them.
Duke Energy’s Clean Energy Connection program is one way businesses can get involved to create a greener future. 
Duke Energy’s Clean Energy Connection program encourages businesses to join a community-wide solar co-op that will promote a clean energy solution at a low cost. By choosing to join their program, your business will support solar centers and in return will receive long-term savings benefits through bill credits.

Here’s how it works: there’s no on-site solar panels, no application fees, and no long-term commitment (because you can cancel your subscription whenever you want.) You will receive bill credit for your participation and, Duke says, the program will pay for itself in seven years.

Here’s how you can get connected.

