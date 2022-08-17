Rough day at the office? Open another browser window and take a virtual trip to John’s Pass. This summer, Hubbard’s Marina set up a new webcam atop the John’s Pass parking garage. The camera provides a bird’s eye view that lets you watch the boats cruise down John’s Pass from your cubicle.

This isn’t Hubbard’s first webcam. The new John’s Pass Camera is the third in their webcam fleet, which also includes a dockside webcam and a fish weigh-in cam. You can view footage from all three at hubbardsmarina.com/webcams

Want to see more beach from afar? Johnspass.com links to six different nearby webcams from Clearwater Beach down to St. Pete. Happy daydreaming!