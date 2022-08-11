Legendary Munch’s Restaurant For Sale in St. Pete

After 70 years in business, Munch’s Restaurant and Sundries owner Larry Munch wants to retire. His iconic St. Pete Diner, featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is now for sale. The diner comes bundled with the strip center alongside Munch’s and two single-family homes.

Munch seeks a buyer interested in continuing to run the beloved diner.

“Larry’s retirement is much-deserved so we are working to preserve his long-standing family business,” said Broker/Owner of Barkett Realty John Barkett in a press release. “We know the community can appreciate this effort—especially his very loyal patrons.”

Prospective buyers can view the listing at online or contact Lisa Ulrich, Barkett Realty’s Commercial & Investment Specialist, at 727-388-9500.