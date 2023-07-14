Madeira Beach Wildlife Refuge Fire Kills Almost 100 Animals

An early morning fire killed more than 90 animals and reptiles at a Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center, a Madeira Beach wildlife refuge and tourist attraction. The fire caused more than $1 million in damage.

Now, the alligator center hopes to rebuild and reopen, according to Sonny Flynn. Flynn founded the beachside tourist attraction and serves as CEO.

“Yes, we will reopen, I am assessing the damage today, and waiting on the building inspector to know if we can at least open part of it,” Flynn told The Gabber Newspaper July 13.

Flynn said the wildlife center lost three skunks, three bunnies, 25 frogs, one pot belly pig, eight squirrels, 15 snakes. It also lost more than a dozen other reptiles.

“Nearly all the animals are gone,” the Center posted on social media on July 13. The Madeira Beach wildlife refuge and tourist attraction listed no alligators as killed.

How to Help the Madeira Beach Wildlife Refuge

Flynn said she will have a better sense of the costs and breadth of damages after she assesses the blaze’s impacts.

“I am assessing the damage today. We will need help with cleanup once we’re allowed back in,” she said.

“There is a GoFundMe page that can be found on the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber‘s website, or they can donate through our website at johnspassrescue.com,” she added.

The beach chamber of commerce group announced Thursday it had launched a fundraising efforts for the alligator center. The chamber also said it would have a better ideas of specific items or help that is needed after damage assessments.

Cause of the Fire?

Madeira Beach Fire Chief Clint Belk said the State Fire Marshal’s office traced the fire’s cause to an electrical issue.

“We’re in the infancy stages of planning for assistance but the owners have had all the remaining living animals temporarily re-homed through various organizations,” Belk said.

Flynn also told The Gabber Newspaper investigators had yet to determin the specific cause.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies “on foot patrol” at John’s Pass Village noticed flames from the fire at 3 a.m. July 13.

PCSO said arson investigators launched an investigation as to the cause of the blaze.

Some of the surviving reptiles and animals found temporary homes at other local aquariums and wildlife centers.

The Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center opened in 2011. Over the the past 12 years, it has offered shelter to more than 250 gators, other reptiles, and other animals.