Man Found Dead in St. Pete; Girlfriend Charged

A 24-year-old St. Petersburg woman faces a second degree murder charge after police found a man dead inside an apartment on Aug. 19.

The St. Petersburg Police Department found Larry Jarrell, 29, deceased at the Casa Grande Apartments at 4725 39th Ave. N. at 4:45 p.m.

After an autopsy and additional investigation by detectives, the death has been ruled a homicide.

Police said in a statement Sunday they wanted to speak to 24-year-old Rhiannon Cole Spicer, who was “residing with Jarrell at the apartment in a domestic relationship.”

SPPD said Spicer turned herself in later on Sunday and faces a second-degree murder charge.

Police have not released additional details of the alleged murder.