Man Found Dead in St. Pete; Girlfriend Charged

by

White outline of victim and bloody knife marked with number evidence markers at crime scene
St. Petersburg police has charged Rhiannon Cole Spicer with second-degree murder.
Adobe Stock

A 24-year-old St. Petersburg woman faces a second degree murder charge after police found a man dead inside an apartment on Aug. 19.

The St. Petersburg Police Department found Larry Jarrell, 29, deceased at the Casa Grande Apartments at 4725 39th Ave. N. at 4:45 p.m.

After an autopsy and additional investigation by detectives, the death has been ruled a homicide.

Police said in a statement Sunday they wanted to speak to 24-year-old Rhiannon Cole Spicer, who was “residing with Jarrell at the apartment in a domestic relationship.”

SPPD said Spicer turned herself in later on Sunday and faces a second-degree murder charge.

Police have not released additional details of the alleged murder.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper