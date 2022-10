Slyce plans to open a new wine bar in Indian Rocks Beach: Wyne. Wyne will open right next to Slyce Indian Rocks Beach. The Wyne signage already graces the façade two doors down from Slyce, and the bar will open in the coming months.

When it does open, Wyne will feature a menu of small plates and charcuterie with the option to order from the full Slyce menu. 311 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach.