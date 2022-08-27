Soft Water Re-Opens with Two New Art Shows

After closing for a summer remodel, Carrie Jadus and Mark Aeling’s Soft Water Studios reopens as Soft Water Gallery in St. Pete’s Warehouse Arts District Sept. 8.

The duo spruced things up, hired new gallery director Lisa Lippincott, and created a climate-controlled space that will allow them to host scheduled exhibitions and revolving shows throughout the year, including summer.

According to Lippincott, the City of St. Pete’s recent growth and the extension of Soft Water’s lease prompted these changes, which will transform Soft Water from a co-op gallery space into a more formal gallery.

The gallery re-opens Sept 8, at 6 p.m. with a new collection of Jadus’ Blue Nudes, presented as Blue Nudes III. The theme of the artists’ reception is blue, to match the cool background of the paintings in this series. The gallery plans to serve blue-tinted champagne for the occasion, and guests are encouraged to wear blue. The exhibit runs through Oct. 1.

Two days later, In the Abstract, featuring abstract paintings by Steph Gimson and geometric sculptures by Kenneth Charles Lichtenberger, opens during Second Saturday ArtWalk (Sept. 10, 6-9 p.m.); the exhibit runs through Nov. 5.

Soft Water Gallery, 515 22nd St. S., St. Pete. Thurs.-Sat., 12-6 p.m. 727-327-3473, softwatergallery.com