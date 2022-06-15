St. Pete Beach Begins Annual Street Paving Project

A map of St. Pete Beach
The beach street paving project will take several weeks to complete.
It’s that time of year again.

The City of St. Pete Beach began its annual Street Resurfacing Project on Monday, June 13. For several weeks, the City will resurface residential streets from 58th Avenue to 36th Avenue, north to south.

“We do this every year,” said Brett Warner, engineer for the City of St. Pete Beach. “The roads will be intermittently closed for a few hours each day.”

Because they’re residential streets, construction will unfold during the daytime to avoid noise ordinance issues.

The City should finish in a matter of weeks; but the timeline is still unclear.

“It’s going to go quick,” Warner said. “In the meantime, people should drive cautiously in these areas.”

Questions or comments? Contact St. Pete Beach Public Works at at 727-401-6293 

Find a map of construction zones online.

