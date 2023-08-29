St. Petersburg Distillery Opens New Spirit Garden

Get ready for a new outdoor drinking experience from St. Petersburg Distillery. St. Petersburg Distillery announced the opening of its highly anticipated Spirit Garden.

On Sept. 1, the Spirit Garden’s grand opening will include live music and giveaways from 6-10 p.m.

This new addition combines the distillery’s premium handcrafted drinks and scrumptious Italian cuisines with a laid-back Florida vibe.

“The new Spirit Garden is not just about serving great cocktails; it’s about bringing people together in a space where great food and drinks are shared and lasting memories are made,” said Matt Risley, the distillery’s Director of Brands and Marketing.

The Spirit Garden space features an outdoor covered seating area, music, outdoor games such as corn hole.

Additionally, St. Petersburg Distillery says visitors can expect to “enjoy signature cocktails made with the distillery’s own award-winning spirits, including our line of Old St. Pete Premium Spirits, Banyan Reserve Vodka, Oak and Palm Coconut Rum and Tipplers Orange Liqueur.”

St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Tues.-Thurs., 5-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 5-11 p.m., Sun. 5-9 p.m. 727-914-0931, stpetersburgdistillery.com

Business Beat

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.