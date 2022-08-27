The closest “health food” store to Gulfport and South Pinellas, Earth Origins, has earned the honor of “Retailer of the Year”. One of three brands belonging to the Healthy Edge Retail Group, a company dating to 1935, the store – which has other locations in Florida, including two in Sarasota and headquarters in Palm Harbor – merged several brands into the Earth Origins label in 2010.

Vitamin Retailer Magazine named Healthy Edge Retail Group 2022 Retailer of the Year. The trade magazine interviewed the people behind Healthy Edge to learn the secret to their success. According to Healthy Edge’s Vice President of Purchasing, Jeff Shackelford, the secret is employee education and community service.

“We are constantly working to improve who we are and what we can do for each community we serve,” Shackelford told Vitamin Retailer Magazine.