The Gabber Newspaper Logo
rtr law web ad

Take ‘The Gabber Newspaper’ to Cooperstown, New York

by Cameron Healy

Your support helps us tell Gulfport's stories

Keep your news local. Support The Gabber Newspaper with a small monthly donation.

SUPPORT US NOW
a baseball team holding newspapers on a field.
The Gulfport Boomerangs took The Gabber Newspaper to Cooperstown, New York.
Photo by Rob Sumner

The Gulfport Boomerangs took The Gabber Newspaper to Cooperstown, New York.

On Sept. 21, the senior softball team, which normally plays at Hoyt Field on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, played a doubleheader at historic Doubleday Field, just down the street from the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“We don’t leave home without our Gabbers!” said Boomerangs President Rob Sumner.

We hope they enjoyed their trip.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to editor@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

Waiting to see your picture in Take The Gabber? We’re backed up into September 2026! Want to get in sooner? You can, for $25! Contact us at 727-321-6965.

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media.

Looking for things to do in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.

Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.

by Cameron Healy

Support The Gabber Newspaper

The Gabber Newspaper needs your help to keep serving our community.

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
small business web ad certify
The Gabber Newspaper