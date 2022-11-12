Drunken Taco: Gulfport’s New Mexican Restaurant

All the way from Fort Lauderdale Beach, a new destination for tequila and tacos officially opened in Gulfport. On Nov. 4, The Drunken Taco held their grand opening on Beach Boulevard South.

They’re known for their large selection of specialty tacos, their “ginormous margaritas,” and more than 301 tequilas to choose from for tequila tasting. And, of course, they have other Mexican dishes as well as “gringo grub” such as burgers.

The Drunken Taco also offers happy hour all day, every day, with two-for-one giant margaritas, $4 beers, and $7 vodka doubles.

For the rest of November, their hours are noon to 10 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday. They plan to extend their hours at the beginning of December. Online delivery for customers is available through third-party services.

They also plan to have a website for locals. For more information, call 727-914-0112.