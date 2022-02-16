Things to Do in Gulfport, St. Pete + the Beaches

Thursday, February 17

Say Cheese When’s the last time you had head shots done? Suncoast Photos is partnering with the Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce for a head shot session that will instantly improve your image online – or while job hunting. Appointments preferred. The Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce, 12601 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $50. stjeancreative.com

Girls Night The much-awaited Thursday Night Social returns, and this one’s for the girls. The theme of the night: Women in Power. DJ Daniel will spin beats from strong female artists such as Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and many other inspirational women. Sea Dog Cantina – Gulfport, 2832 Beach Blvd. S. 5 p.m. cantina.seadogbrewing.com

Friday, February 18

Feeling Spicy? Treasure Island Fire Rescue hosts its annual Chili Cook Off. A ticket gets chili-lovers a pass to sample chili and vote for their favorite. They’ll award a first, second, and third place winner. Leave room for dessert. (The dessert is wine.) The Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave. Treasure Island. 6 p.m. $10. mytreasureisland.org

Snowless Mystery The Gulfport History Museum invites local detectives to solve Gulfport’s history mysteries! Instead of shoveling snow, the Gulfport Historical Society shares photos from its archives, featuring unknown people and places. Help identify photos, and guess the purpose of delightfully old-fangled artifacts. Just for fun, supply creative captions for vintage photographs; Arin Greenwood, author of “Your Robot Dog Will Die” (a dystopian book about a fictionalized Gulfport). Gulfport Historical Society members have access to the Square Mullet clubhouse; others can BYOB. The Gulfport History Museum, ​​5301 28th Ave. S. 6:30 p.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org

Saturday, February 19

Only Footsteps Love the outdoors? Then you likely know the phrase “Leave no trace.” Ranger Matthew Hall will teach Boyd Hill Nature Preserve attendees the importance of the seven principles of “leave no trace.” This is a class dedicated to learning how to minimize negative impact in the great Florida outdoors. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. $10. stpeteparksrec.org

For Jackie Gulfport’s Jackie Kreuter needs your help. The former Funky Town owner is selling her store’s inventory as a fundraiser for medical costs related to her cancer diagnosis. The community is coming together to support Kreuter, buy art, and lift up one another. A raffle for local art kicks off at 1:45 p.m. Pia’s Veranda, 3038 Beach Blvd. S. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-403-0098.

Indie Finds Hand-selected art, plants, gifts, and lovingly local creations come together in one place, once a month. Gulfport’s IndieFaire returns once again for an outdoor market full of spring offerings. Shop the stalls and visit local eateries and drinkeries this Saturday. Beach Boulevard South. 5-9 p.m. mygulfport.us/events

See Ya Later, Alligator! (Call me!) Celebrate Florida wildlife in the pink palace on St. Pete Beach. The Don CeSar hosts the Kiss A Gator Black Tie Gala in support of the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center. Enjoy a three-course meal with wine service and live entertainment. It’s a chance to wear a tuxedo and kiss an actual alligator (tread lightly.) The Don Cesar, 3400 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach. 7 p.m. $175. kissagator.com

Saturday, February 19-Sunday, February 20

Art in the Park The 8th Annual St. Petersburg Fine Arts Festival showcases extraordinary original art by more than 80 artists from throughout Florida and across the U.S. Browse paintings, photography, sculptures, metalwork, digital art, jewelry, glass, ceramics, mixed-media, fiber art, and much more. South Straub Park, 198 Bayshore Dr. NE., St Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 941-487-8061

Sunday, February 20

Sea Shop Go shopping with your toes in the sand. Postcard Inn on the Beach is the hot spot for a new monthly market just a few feet from the Gulf. Shop vendors (and have a fruity drink.) Postcard Inn on the Beach, 6300 Gulf Boulevard S., St. Pete Beach. 2-7 p.m. $5 parking. 727-637-5586

Belly Dance Hip Expressions Belly Dance showcases at Zubrick Magic Theatre in celebration of 18 years of shaking, moving, and art. The show features belly dancers from around the world, performing dances from around the world. Get there when the doors open at 6 p.m. for drinks and a peek at the Hip Expressions Boutique. Zubrick Magic Theater, 1211 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $40. hip-expressions.com

Monday, February 21

Green Monday Step into the monthly Botanicals and Brews market at Gulfport Brewery + Eatery for all your plant-based needs. The brewery’s outdoor garden transforms into a pop-up space for vendors and green thumbs every third Monday of the month. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd. S. 5-8 p.m. botanicalsandbrews@gmail.com

Tuesday, February 22

Cheap Date For all the service industry peeps, come over and get your fix. Caddy’s on Madeira Beach offers 50% off all drinks and appetizers for servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, and anyone and everyone who works in the service industry. Caddy’s Madeira Beach, 14080 Gulf. Blvd., Madeira Beach. 7-9 p.m. caddys.com