Things to do in South Pinellas: June 10-15

Friday, June 10

Do Say Gay Opening Reception Florida may have passed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, but artists are still screaming in rainbow. The MIZE Gallery invited creators to submit art that speaks, screams, and yells gay. Featuring work by Rhys Meatyard, Amy Ilic-Volpe, Jay Hoff, Chaz Mize, and other LGBTQ supporting artists. MIZE Gallery, 689 Dr. MLK Jr St. N. , St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. facebook.com/mizegallery

Disco Ball Days Time to get funky at the Gulfport Casino Ballroom. Come down to the waterfront for a dance lesson from 7-8 p.m. and then an old-school disco dance party from 8 p.m. to midnight. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. $10. mygulfport.us

It’s Lit ​​Atelier de SoSi will be alive with neon this summer. The St. Pete gallery will feature “LIT,” an art show featuring neon works and glowing creations. Participating artists were asked to create their luminous work with Pride month in mind. On exhibit through July 22, but don’t miss the opening reception. Atelier de Sosi, 2380 6th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7:30-10 p.m. atelierdesosi.com

Saturday, June 11

The Mushroom Games It’s a simple game of “where’s that mushroom?” Game of Shrooms is a scavenger hunt organized by Gulfport artists, who create mushroom art and hide it through the city. Artists and organizers will post clues about their shrooms on the Facebook page, and seekers will try to find them! It’s simple finders/keepers rules, and anyone who collects the mushroom-themed art keeps it as a prize. Happy hunting! Throughout Gulfport. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Game of Shrooms Facebook page

Put a Mural on It You’ve passed the colorful murals in downtown St. Petersburg, but what do you know about them? Take a walking tour centered around the city’s painted walls. You’ll learn the back story of each work of art as you get your steps in. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. $11-19; reservations required (size limited). floridacraftart.org

Boozy Brunch Come stroll through downtown over mimosas, shots, bloody mary specials, and your favorite brunch items all while dancing your brunch-lovin’ butt off. A ticket includes four brunch items, drink specials, and a Brunch Crawl Signature Digital Crawl Map to keep you on track. Restaurant locations to come, but they’ll all be in downtown St. Pete. This is a rain or shine event, brunch-lovers. Parks & Rec DTSP, 100 4th St. S., S. Petersburg. 1-6 p.m. eventvesta.com/events/16966/t/tickets

Second Saturday Art Walk On St. Pete’s Second Saturday Art Walk, the city is an art-lover’s oyster. Stroll The Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, Warehouse Arts District, Uptown Arts District, and downtown Waterfront District as you browse St. Pete’s galleries and creative spaces. St. Pete’s Artworks will hold an opening reception featuring work from Barb Beyhl and live music from Bud Good. St. Pete Artworks, 635 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. stpeteartworks-onlinestore.com/featured-exhibition

Deuces, St. Pete The Sunday Deuces Sidewalk Market is celebrating Juneteenth. Head to 22nd Street South for a sidewalk market featuring hip hop artist Queen of Ex and the Orijin Foundation. It’s a chance to shop with small St. Pete businesses and enjoy local artists. 833 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 1-6 p.m. deuceslive.org

Tuesday, June 14

Free Yoga Alert Join yogis on the sands of Madeira Beach every Tuesday night. Yoga instructor and beach dweller Nancy will teach a class near Caddy’s, and yogis can expect 10% off their bar tab after the class. Caddy’s Madeira Beach, 14080 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 7 p.m. 727-308-7888

Wednesday, June 15

Off to See the Wizard Happy birthday, Judy! In celebration of American film icon Judy Garland’s would-be 100th birthday, St. Pete Beach’s Beach Theater is hosting a free, outdoor film screening in Horan Park. This week, the vintage theater will show “Summer Stock.” Food trucks will offer quick theater bites (not just popcorn.) Bring a blanket and enjoy this lesser-known Garland film after sunset. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. spbeachtheatre.org