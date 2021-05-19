Vibrator Theft Shakes Up Gulfport

Two women entered Salty’s Gulfport bar on Monday, May 17, and one left with 13 stolen vibrators in a purse.

Caught on camera, the thief walked into the establishment on 5413 Shore Blvd. S., sat at the bar, then walked to the bucket of 13 sex toys that were intended for use at a Gulfport Pride charity event, Vibrator Races, and walked out with them in the mid afternnoon.

Her accomplice went with her.

“Those girls have been calling up here all day. I have one of their names from a bar tab, and I gave both their numbers to the police,” Salty’s owner JP Brewer said the day after the crime. “I’m pressing charges because I obviously don’t want the stolen property back.”

Apparently, one of the women called the bar to tell a bartender she believed the bucket was full of darts.

“We know who did it, but we have not yet made contact,” said Gulfport Police Chief Rob Vincent. “Value of the stolen property is only $200, so the case will have a 14-day follow up due date.”

According to Brewer, she told Gulfport police the stolen merchandise was worth $200, but that was an offhand estimate and the toys, 11 of which were unwrapped, are probably worth much more.

“I had just picked up three that were priced at $75 each,” Brewer said.

Identified

After the incident, Brewer posted a photo of the woman from the video on her personal Facebook page, which almost immediately exploded with puns, jabs and donation offerings.

“This post shakes me up, a little rattled,” one Facebook user wrote.

“I’ll send vibes for the cause!” wrote another.

The duo was identified shortly after the photos were shared across several St. Petersburg crime pages, and the vibrator races are still charged up and ready to go.

“The show will go on,” Brewer said. “There’s a lot of people willing to donate.”

Talk crime and raise money for the Gulfport Library’s LGBTQ Resource Center at the vibrator races at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 at Salty’s.

