West St. Pete Gets Red Mesa Mercado This Winter

St. Pete’s West Side is about to get a new fast casual dining option. This winter, Red Mesa Mercado opens a second location where Two Graces used to be. With burritos in the neighborhood of $7-15, Red Mesa is St. Pete’s Mexican food go-to, but with more taco options, combo meals, a full liquor bar, and desserts. Plus, they’re owned by longtime St. Pete restauranteurs, Peter and Shawn Vetyia.

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!