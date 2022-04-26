Where to Eat in Pinellas for Dining Out for Life

This Wednesday April 27, eat out and feel good about it.

Dining Out for Life is an annual event in Tampa Bay that invites diners to visit select restaurants where part of their bill benefits EPIC (Empath Partners in Care.) Dining Out for Life takes place nationwide, and cities such as San Francisco and Atlanta participate each year.

In Tampa Bay, the list of participating restaurants spans Tampa, Gulfport, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Dunedin. Each establishment pledges to donate from 10%-50% of their total sales to EPIC, an organization dedicated to providing HIV and AIDS services to people who need it.

Want in? Here’s the your options in St. Pete, Gulfport, and Tampa Bay beaches.

The Big Catch at Salt Creek: Donating 25%; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

CD Romas: Donating 25%; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Comfort Cafe – Gulfport: Donating 25%; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Dog Bar: Donating 25%, alcohol included; 5-8 p.m.

Enigma Bar & Lounge: Donating 25%; late night.

The Frog Pond Redington Beach, The Frog Pond St. Pete Beach: Donating 50%; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Funky Flamingo: Donating 25%; 8 a.m. -2 p.m.

Gratzzi Italian Grille: Donating 25%; 5-8 p.m.

Gulfport Brewery + Eatery: Donating 25%; 5-8 p.m.

Habana Cafe: Donating 25%; 5-8 p.m.