What’s on everyone’s minds this week? More pickleball courts, crawfish, and cars, and other things said in and about Gulfport. Gulfport opened its much-awaited new pickleball courts this week, and people had lots to say about the sport, even going so far as to call it an “epidemic.”

“We watched the red full moon come out and it was beautiful.” –M.E. Doody, talking about night yoga on the Gulfport Beach with more than people

“This is a tennis group that has been playing here for 30 years and we are glad to be here.” –Kay McGuire having a first game on the new courts

“We are out here commemorating the new courts. See, there are more women out here playing pickleball than men.” –Jean Bauer on International Women’s Day, March 8

“It’s an epidemic.” –Tennis player Kevin McGuire talking about the rise in pickle players nationally

“I’m gonna learn. “ –Dave McCormick’s answer to Matt Oliver, admin of the Gulfport Pickleball social media group

“We get these sent down here straight from Louisiana three times a week.” –Matt Neumann, owner of Hookin’ Ain’t Easy, talking about his crawfish

“Loud!” –Bonnie Harrison talking about watching the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine (he’s teaching a class on wine later this month), but mostly ice cream.

