This week, a reader wanted to know about the next chemical and electronics disposal event in Gulfport. Here’s what she asked, and what the city told The Gabber.

Question: Could you tell me the date this year for [electronics and chemical] recycling? I have a few electronics to dispose of and have not noticed an article in The Gabber. –Pat Edwards

Answer: According to Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nicholls, the City of Gulfport will have a “junk drop” on May 6. The drop allows people to safely dispose of chemicals and electronics. Putting these items in a trash can for regular trash collection presents risks of fire in the trucks, as well as potential chemical and air contamination. Items brought to the collection get safely disposed of and, when applicable, earmarked for recycling. Not all recyclable items get recycled due to lack of demand for recycled materials.

Nicholls said the city would have an ad in The Gabber closer to the event, and we’ll also list the event in our “Things to do” calendar online and in print.

Have a question?

