Hubbard’s Marina: Best Boat Tour Nominee

The 2023 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards named Hubbard’s Marina as a nominee in two categories.

“We were nominated for Best Boat Tour and Best Fishing Charter categories, and this is nationwide,” President and Captain Dylan Hubbard said.

Hubbard said people voted his marina to be the seventh or eighth best boat tour last year.

“We really expect to improve in both categories this year,” said Hubbard.

John’s Pass Village in Madeira Beach is home to Hubbard’s Marina’s headquarters. Visitors can go to other vessel locations around the Tampa Bay. These include a boat ramp in Fort DeSoto and the Pier in downtown St. Pete.

According to the marina’ website, they began operating in 1928.

“With four generations of family ownership and operation, you can trust us to provide the ultimate boating experience,” the website reads.

Hubbard’s Marina offers boat charters, fishing trips, a ferry to the islands, snorkeling, and dolphin watching.

Hubbard’s Marina, 170 Johns Pass Boardwalk, Madeira Beach. 6 a.m.-8 p.m. hubbardsmarina.com, 727-513-7014.

