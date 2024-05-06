Kenneth City’s Taco Miendo Mexican Restaurant Does Not Disappoint

It seems there’s no shortage of Mexican food on Florida’s West coast. But finding an eatery with authentic cuisine is the challenge. Enter Taco Miendo Mexican Restaurant in Kenneth City. Like many of the establishments I sample, Taco Miendo is in an unassuming strip mall off 66th Street North. However, don’t overlook the bland exterior — because this place pumps out fantastic Mexican-inspired dishes.

From tacos and tostadas to enchiladas and empanadas, they make it all. They also serve Mexican breakfast fare such as huevos rancheros and chilaquiles all day. If you like the Mexican standards like fajitas, burritos, and chile rellenos, Taco Miendo has those too.

Taco Miendo: Best I’ve Had

If I could give out awards for best guacamole and best street corn, Taco Miendo would slay gold, hands down. For $7.50, you can enjoy a robust serving of scratch-made guacamole and chips. Studded with chunks of white onion, chopped tomatoes, and jalapeños, in conjunction with loads of freshly-squeezed lime juice, their guac explodes with flavor. I make some damn good guacamole, but Taco Miendo’s might be better than mine. The serving is big enough to share with a table of friends but in all honesty, I wouldn’t share — it’s too good.

The street corn ($4) is also top-notch. I’m not usually a fan of corn on the cob for the sole reason of how messy it is and how it sticks to my teeth. But the street corn (available on the cob or in a cup), is totally worth the napkins and toothpicks. The grilled corn is smothered in mayo and cotija cheese, and then blasted with chili-lime Tajin seasoning for a uniquely piquant kick. It may sound like an odd combination of ingredients but if you’re at all familiar with Mexican street food, this dish is classic.

Mexican Street Food at Taco Miendo

My Tour of Mexico platter ($13) arrived with a chicken tinga sope, chile rellenos, and a chicken tamale. It’s a fantastic combo if you can’t decide on what to order. Sopes are a traditional Mexican dish made of a fried masa (corn) base with savory toppings. Mine came with a smattering of refried beans and topped with shredded chicken, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. It’s basically an open-faced Mexican sandwich. My chile rellenos were filled with cheese, lightly battered and fried, and covered in red sauce. And the chicken verde tamale was steamed to perfection inside a delicate corn husk.

Next time, I’m going straight for the Cocktail de Camarones — shrimp covered in a creamy chipotle sauce. Or perhaps I’ll dive into carne asada with cactus slices. House favorites include the molcajete and parrillada. If you’re a fan of Mexican street tacos, try the al pastor, laguna (beef tongue), suadero, or carnitas. However, if you dig the current birria fad and want an off-the-wall experience, I recommend the ramen birria or the birria pizza.

Taco Miendo Mexican Restaurant, 4747 66th St. N., Kenneth City. Mon.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 727-498-6369, tacomiendomexicanrestaurant.com.

