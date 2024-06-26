Management Issues at June 12 Kenneth City Council Meeting

At the June 12 Kenneth City Town Council meeting, the council along with police chief and acting town manager Michael Vieno discussed the near future of the town.

“It definitely keeps me busy,” Vieno told The Gabber Newspaper about balancing both roles. He is the acting Town Manager until the Council elects a new one. Vieno filled the role in April, after the Town fired Lacy LaFave from her position due to issues with employees and credentials.

June 12 Kenneth City Council Meeting

“I enjoy the interactions with our residents or business owners in either capacity,” Vieno added. “We’re getting a lot of stuff done. I’m very proud of where this town is going.”

Kenneth City hopes to fill the position with due (and speedy) diligence after approving a candidate search with WolfCreek Consulting. Simultaneously, the Town currently prepares for litigation. On June 20, Town Attorney Ralf Brookes will meet with the council and attorney Brian Koji from Allen, Norton & Blue, P.A. Koji specializes in labor and employment law. The private meeting will discuss strategy and settlement negotiations related to LaFave v. Town of Kenneth City, et al.‘s case.

While town manager issues continue, Vice Mayor Bonnie Noble presided over half the Council. According to officials, Mayor Megan Zemaitis was absent due to an emergency, and Council member Anthony Chan was out of town.

Public Comment at the June 12 Kenneth City Council Meeting

During public comment, Clark Finnical complained about door-to-door solicitation despite clear signage. This solicitation affected his remote job and scared his wife. Barbara Roberts and Cindy Hite asked about regulations for reclaimed water.

Hite also asked about internet service providers (ISPs) in Kenneth City, noting issues with coverage. Donnie Berry spoke about reckless road use, saying people use the roads as “race tracks.”

Ellen Dawn shared concerns about road safety, mentioning semis on the street and the need to watch for motorized bicycles and golf carts on the sidewalks.

Noble reiterated that the Strategy and Comp Plans will be held on July 13. The session will discuss “what you want to see for the town” to update a comprehensive plan for Kenneth City’s future. The council approved a fire assessment ordinance, too. The vice-mayor noted that on July 4, the town will have a parade and will have a float. A pickleball tournament will also take place on July 6.

Vieno announced that the town will auction off a 2003 Ford F-150 that needs dire repair and is “just sitting there.” He commended the police department’s staff for being named hometown heroes for a Girl Scouts troop and for making an arrest after a hit-and-run. Kinney praised the police for their excellent work, which he says is reflected in the low crime rate.

“Things are going great in the town. I think the residents and the business owners are really coming together,” Vieno told The Gabber Newspaper. “I think it is a great time in Kenneth City.”