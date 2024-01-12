New Happy Hour with Mad Beach Cantina Margaritas

Mad Beach Cantina kicked off the new year with a happy hour special.

This all day, every day happy hour offers a buy-one, get-one-free margarita and $4 Corona and Modelo Cerveza. Mad Beach Cantina didn’t only upgrade the drink specials, but also the food menu.

Mad Beach Cantina Margaritas

A new menu includes “Ahi Tuna Nachos” and “Gringo Tacos.” The nachos have layered tortilla chips with black beans, corn, mango salsa, pickled red onion and avocado, and drizzled with citrus chipotle. The tacos comes with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, a choice of ground beef or chicken, shredded Mexican cheese blend, and Mexican crema on a white corn tortilla.

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

Their BOGO option includes the Mad Beach Cantina’s signature Midnight Margarita, which is Cazadores reposado tequila, blackberry syrup, Cassis liqueur, lime juice, cinnamon syrup, and cantina sour mix.

If that’s not your kind of margarita, you can simply build your own. Mad Beach Cantina allows guests to customize each margarita with their choice of tequila, style, rim, and flavor.

Mad Beach Cantina, 13205 Gulf Lane, Madeira Beach. Mon.-Sun., 12-10 p.m. 727-284-3990, madbeachcantina.com.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.