New Happy Hour with Mad Beach Cantina Margaritas

by Cameron Healy

Mad Beach Cantina margarita
Enjoy a new happy hour special with the Mad Beach Cantina margaritas. The restaurant offers a buy-one, get-one-free margarita.
Photo by Jen Ring

Mad Beach Cantina kicked off the new year with a happy hour special. 

This all day, every day happy hour offers a buy-one, get-one-free margarita and $4 Corona and Modelo Cerveza. Mad Beach Cantina didn’t only upgrade the drink specials, but also the food menu. 

Mad Beach Cantina Margaritas

A new menu includes “Ahi Tuna Nachos” and “Gringo Tacos.” The nachos have layered tortilla chips with black beans, corn, mango salsa, pickled red onion and avocado, and drizzled with citrus chipotle. The tacos comes with  shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, a choice of ground beef or chicken, shredded Mexican cheese blend, and Mexican crema on a white corn tortilla.

Their BOGO option includes the Mad Beach Cantina’s signature Midnight Margarita, which is Cazadores reposado tequila, blackberry syrup, Cassis liqueur, lime juice, cinnamon syrup, and cantina sour mix.

If that’s not your kind of margarita, you can simply build your own. Mad Beach Cantina allows guests to customize each margarita with their choice of tequila, style, rim, and flavor.

Mad Beach Cantina, 13205 Gulf Lane, Madeira Beach. Mon.-Sun., 12-10 p.m. 727-284-3990, madbeachcantina.com.

