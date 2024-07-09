Spice It Up at Angry Pepper Smokehouse

I love the smell of smoked meat. It’s humorous because I was a vegetarian up until I moved to Florida over a decade ago. By no means do I consider myself a BBQ connoisseur but I know good pulled pork when I eat it. Back in ’21, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gulfport’s own BBQ Buddha, Chris Sussman, for The Gabber Newspaper. He taught me a thing or two about smoking meat. From the smoke rings in the meat to the crusty bark, there’s no shortage of artistry that goes into great barbecue. Recently, I patronized Angry Pepper Smokehouse in Madeira Beach and sampled some of their smoked delights.

Angry Pepper Smokehouse: Smoked On Site

Angry Pepper smokes all of their meats are on-site in the Angry Pepper Smoke Shack out back behind the restaurant. It cooks low and slow for 12-16 hours over hickory and oak logs, infusing woody flavor, and making each bite irresistibly tender. You don’t even have to step into the restaurant to smell the smoky goodness happening, it wafts through the parking lot and you know you’re in for a treat.

Angry Pepper is a local favorite with access by land or sea. Located right on the intracoastal in Madeira Beach, it’s a prime spot to grab a cold beer and dive into some rich barbecue eats.

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

I snagged a barstool overlooking the water and enjoyed the fish spread ($12) made with Gulf Coast amberjack filets that are smoked right there at the restaurant. It wasn’t overwhelmingly smoky but incredibly mild. The portion size was perfect for sharing between two people without filling up before ordering entrées.

Other appetizers include pan-seared tuna, nachos, and Angry Pepper’s famous smoked wings. All of the sauces are made in-house and range in flavors and heat.

Angry Pepper’s Barbecue and Smoked Meats

Angry Pepper is known for their barbecue, so I had to give the pulled pork dinner a try ($15). It came with big boat full of hand-pulled pork smothered in house BBQ sauce with two sides. You can order the same pulled pork as a sandwich for only $12. It was juicy and tender, with that same lightly smoky flavor as the fish spread. It wasn’t as good as some of the other local pulled pork I’ve tasted. But Angry Pepper wasn’t bad if you have a craving.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.

They also serve pulled chipotle chicken made with homemade chipotle mayo, slow-smoked St. Louis style ribs, and “heavily marbled” smoked beef brisket. Combo platters are available with each of the meats. Other menu items include salads, chili, burgers, fajitas, and of course the signature, “angry peppers” which are fresh jalapeños stuffed with cheese and crumbled bacon and fried crispy.

Angry Pepper offers daily specials for both food and drink. Catering is also available with the opportunity to have Angry Pepper smoke meat right at your event. Pricing can be found on their website.

Angry Pepper Smokehouse, 4330 Duhme Road, Madeira Beach. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. 727-391-0800, angrypepper.net.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.