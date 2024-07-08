Taste of the Beaches Helps Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay 

In June, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce announced Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Tampa Bay as the 2024 Taste of the Beaches beneficiary. A portion of the proceeds made during this week-long, annual event will benefit the chosen nonprofit.

The Chamber expressed excitement for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay in a recent press release.

Additionally, in the press release, the Chamber said it was happy to support youth and mentorship in Pinellas County while “providing unrestricted ancillary funds to such a great local organization.”

2024 Taste of the Beaches

This year’s Taste of the Beaches will take place from Oct. 4 through Oct. 13.

According to a recent press release, Taste of the Beaches “brings together the best restaurants from across our stunning beach communities for a week of culinary delights and family-friendly fun.”

Each year, visitors have the chance to taste dishes at restaurants along the beaches.One ticket equals one “taste” at your chosen restaurant. A portion of each purchased ticket will benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

“The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber recognizes the profound impact Big Brothers Big Sisters has on the lives of local youth,” the Chamber’s press release stated. “By providing mentors who offer friendship, guidance, and support, the organization empowers children to reach their full potential.”

The Chamber has not yet released the restaurants involved in this year’s Taste of the Beaches.

Want More Beach News?

For more beach news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.

What is Big Brothers Big Sisters?

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit originally founded in 1904 by Ernest Coulter.

According to the nonprofit’s website, Coulter noticed many boys come through his courtroom when he was a New York City court clerk. His grand idea was pairing adults with kids to keep them out of trouble. From there, volunteers helped start the Big Brothers movement.

Around the same time, a group called the Catholic Big Sisters began. In 1977, both groups joined forces to create the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA).

Now, Big Brothers Big Sisters operates in all 50 states and in 12 countries around the world. In 2015, BBBSA relocated its national headquarters to Tampa.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay

The BBBS Tampa Bay states it provides “both children and mentors the essential tools to develop lifelong, purposeful relationships.”

Additionally, the nonprofit states they actively commit to ensuring their programs are inclusive to all youth and volunteers. The overall goal for BBBS of Tampa Bay is to create a clear path to a safe and possible future for children with the guidance of an adult role model.