Heart-Warming Humor: Ghostlight’s ‘Second Samuel’ in St. Pete

Welcome to the small town of Second Samuel, Georgia, where the death of a beloved music teacher and friend both polarizes and unites the eclectic collection of town folk. Ghostlight Young Company’s production of Second Samuel is an entertaining, humorous, heart-warming theater experience.

The story unfolds in a unique three-in-one-stage set up representing the small town. It begins at the central stoop with narrator and seemingly simple character B-Flat, superbly portrayed by Landon Moore. He begins his introductory narration of the town of Second Samuel in the summer of 1949. His naive, yet powerful, words and interactions move the drama along as he tells the story of his connection with the recently departed music teacher and his dear friend, Miss Gertrude. With the passing of his father, Gertrude took it upon herself to check in on B-Flat every day. With her passing, he is set somehow adrift in his hometown where some folks are compassionate toward him and others, judgmental.

Two Mini Stages in Ghostlight’s Second Samuel

B-Flat wanders in and out of the other two mini stages. One stage is the local bar, The Bait and Brew, owned by Frisky (played by Daniel Harris). The other side of the stage is the town beauty shop, owned by Frisky’s wife, Omaha — hysterically and delightfully played by Tammy Lucas.

These two actors carry the lion’s share of the town’s drama. The beauty shop sits stage left and as the action moves from one location to the other. The stage lights make the scene change sometimes leaving the background drama unfolding in pantomime. In the more dramatic scenes, the lighting movement creates the suspense, and was masterfully provided by David Sweat.

The everyday conversations that happen in both the bar and beauty shop when characters are talking about community members who are different. These conversations spotlight the polarization among the town folk and reveal the prejudices and heroics of community members of Second Samuel.

Bar Conversations

Bar owner Fritz proudly announces that he will bequeath the bar to U.S., (Craig Kennedy) the town’s only man of color who has been raised like a brother to Fritz. Mr. Mozel, (Eric Walby) objects and speaks of the U.S.’s race as being prohibitive for such an action, to which Fritz replies he can go drink somewhere else if he doesn’t like it.

Of course, Fritz’s bar is the only one close by, so he knows Mr. Mozel has no choice but to abandon that line of conversation. Walby plays the prejudiced Mr. Mozel with the edge that the audience needed to dislike his character.

Beauty Shop Talk

Meanwhile, over at the beauty shop, there was a similar situation when Jimmy Deanne, played by Jennifer Casler, objects to B-Flat’s presence with the ladies. B-Flat arrives at the shop to collect hair clippings to sell as rodent repellent. Marcela buys B-Flat and herself a coke and they both chug it down to have a burping contest.

Victoria Baumann played Marcela. She also played that role in the inaugural production of Second Samuel. Casler nailed the role of the villianness among the women. Ruby, played by Kathernine Laczko, is the peace-making mild hairdresser who later stands up for her beliefs.

Miss Gertrude’s Funeral

The plot progresses as Omaha heads to the funeral home to fix the deceased Miss Gertrude’s hair for the funeral. While there, she makes a shocking discovery. One discovery that will be the discourse among the residents of Second Samuel for the rest of the play.

June Cline (Alan Coyle), one of the men at the bar, countered Lucas’s hysterical screaming at the discovery with a very calm monologue. Alternating spotlights from the bar to the beauty parlor effectively showed Lucas’ hysterics and Coyle’s calm. The lights froze the action on the darkened location. It built tension for the great — and soft-spoken — reveal of what Omaha discovered. This became one of several powerful theatrical moments in this play. Rachel Fennell’s directorial talents showed their brilliance here.

Act II of Ghostlight’s Second Samuel

Act II deals with the fallout and debate from the shocking discovery from Act I. The town’s doctor, played but Curt Fennell, gives his steady reasoning in his arguments about the discovery and its repercussions. He is reminiscent of the ever-kind and rational Marcus Welby MD of 1970s fame.

Bill Shideler played the rascally Mansel. His wife kept him locked in the barn to finish repairs. However, he made an escape to have drinks with the rest of the guys at the Bait and Brew.

On Stage Mishap

But kudos have to go to the young Landon Moore. In the second act, the panel to the beauty shop collapsed onto the stage, narrowly missing several actors.

Without missing a beat Moore said, “I told Fritz he needed to fix that door,” and went right on with the show.

Moore’s characterization of B-Flat, who becomes the most rational-minded and compassionate person in all of Second Samuel and is ever-apparent because of Moore’s acting.

Catch Ghostlight’s Second Samuel at St. Petersburg City Theatre

Second Samuel, St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. April 12-13, 8 p.m.; April 14, 2 p.m. $20. 727-866-1973, ghostlightyc.org/tickets.

