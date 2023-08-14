Pinellas Beaches Real Estate August 4-10

St. Pete Beach Real Estate August 4-10

2823 W. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 3/2 home, built in 1962, has 1,729 square feet. It listed for $885,000 and sold for $867,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #6211

This 1990 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 535 square feet. It listed for $689,000 and sold for $660,000.

7900 Boca Ciega Dr.

This 4/3 home, built in 1948, has 1,989 square feet. It listed for $599,800 and sold for $553,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island Real Estate

540 Capri Blvd.

This 4/4 home, built in 2021, has 3,794 square feet. It listed for $4,949,000 and sold for $4,575,000.

58 Dolphin Dr.

This 3/3 home, built in 1954, has 3,629 square feet. It listed for $2,800,000 and sold for $2,450,000.

10130 Yacht Club Dr.

This 4/3 home, built in 1957, has 2,709 square feet. It listed for $2,150,000 and sold for $2,125,000.

545 115th Ave.

This 1980 home has three bedroom, two bath, and 1,772 square feet. It listed for $1,429,800 and sold for $1,325,000.

9931 1st St. E.

This 3/3 townhouse, built in 2001, has 2,477 square feet. It listed for $1,049,999 and sold for $1,040,000.

500 Treasure Island Causeway, #508

This 3/2.5 home, built in 1974, has 1,780 square feet. It listed for $699,650 and sold for $650,000.

10355 Paradise Blvd., #701

This 2/1 condo, built in 1963, has 1,055 square feet. It listed for $435,000 and sold for $400,000.

500 Treasure Island Causeway, #109

This 1/1.5 condo, built in 1974, has 885 square feet. It listed and sold for $405,000.

8565 W. Gulf Blvd., #19S

This 1972 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 480 square feet. It listed for $339,000 and sold for $320,000.

552 Plaza Seville Court, #97

This 1/1 condo, built in 1969, has 785 square feet. It listed for $325,000 and sold for $320,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

