The Beach Theatre’s Nostalgic Future with New Ownership

Not many 25-year-olds can say they own and manage a historic theater, but Hannah Hockman can. Hockman and her parents, Ron and Sissy, bought Corey Avenue’s iconic The Beach Theatre Feb. 29. The new owners have big plans to honor the 84-year-old, blue-and-white theater.

Throughout their first week of ownership, more than 100 people stopped by the theater to reminisce with the Hockmans as they continue cleaning up the place.

“People coming up and telling us their stories. Grown men coming up with tears in their eyes, telling us the memories of when their families brought them here when they were kids and hoping they can bring their kids now,” said Hannah, the managing director.

Coming Soon: The Beach Theatre

The Hockmans plan to open the theater in March 2025. Sissy said the previous owner gutted everything in the theater because it was in such bad shape. The Hockmans have a lot of work to do this coming year.

The theater came with hundreds of movie posters, original seats, and an old marquee with red letters spelling out “new memories, coming soon, Beach Theatre.”

“It definitely needed to be gutted. It’s heartbreaking to see obviously because it is such a historic building, but we intend to build it back to that ’40s, Art Deco feel,” Hannah said.

The Beach Theatre will have roughly 140-160 seats, according to Hannah. They plan on expanding and curving the stage as well.

“There’ll be some couple dressing rooms backstage. We’ll have the screen that will come down for the movies, but a roll up for live theater. Have a curtain like a normal stage,” Sissy said.

Sissy explained how the theater will be an event space too. She hopes to have a Mamma Mia night.

The Start of Something New

Hannah graduated from Eckerd College in 2021 with a degree in theater and marketing. She said professors and colleagues already reached out or visited the theater to give their advice.

As they renovate the inside, Hannah uses her marketing knowledge to promote the re-opening online. She created a website to update people on their journey. Ace Muccio, an Eckerd alum, designed the newest logo for The Beach Theatre. Hannah has tote bags, posters, and stickers with this new design. She also made blue and white friendship bracelets that says “Beach Theatre.”

This is only the start for the Hockmans and The Beach Theatre. They expressed appreciation for the community’s excitement and stories.

“I want to honor these people who walk by talking with us,” Sissy said.

The Beach Theatre, 315 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. thebeachtheatre.org. hhockman@thebeachtheatre.org.

