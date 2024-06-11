Waffles Galore at Sweet Brewnette

I have a chef soft spot for local breakfast restaurants. Having spearheaded the kitchen at Stella’s in Gulfport for nearly a decade, I’m well-versed in all things breakfast and brunch-related. I understand firsthand what it takes to churn out a fast-paced brunch service. Many times it’s about flipping eggs, frying hash browns, and pumping out loads of pancakes simultaneously. The crew at Sweet Brewnette Café in Madeira Beach is a breakfast machine. I swear their kitchen is even smaller than Stella’s (which is food truck-tiny) and yet they deliver a brunch menu that is fresh, unique, and insanely tasty.

Sweet Brewnette’s Premier Menu

Sweet Brewnette began as a food truck in 2013 and quickly became so popular, the owners decided to open up shop in Madeira Beach with a brick-and-mortar restaurant across from the Gulf of Mexico. Prices are surprisingly reasonable for being a tourist-centric spot, too. Order at the counter and the staff will deliver your goodies right to your table. Seating (and parking) is rather limited but if you can snag spot inside, you’ll be in awe of the hustle and bustle of this tiny café.

The menu touts items like “the best waffles around” and they aren’t kidding. I’m not much of a sweet-seeker when it comes to brunch food. However, when you visit, you must try the homemade Belgian waffles. They’re thick, sweet, and fluffy as clouds. I ordered the Best of Both Waffle Parfait ($12) that arrived with a giant waffle topped with vanilla Greek yogurt, fresh mixed berries, and homemade granola. It was absolutely divine and the scratch-made granola is hands-down, the best I’ve ever had. Other breakfast items include the veggie scramble ($8.75), breakfast croissant ($7.75), an individual-sized tomato, basil, and feta frittata ($10). And if you really want to splurge, get the chicken and waffles ($9.75) that’s drizzled with maple-mustard syrup and topped with arugula and tomatoes.

Lunch and Coffee

If lunch food is more your morning style, check out the chicken salad croissant ($8.75) with white meat chicken on a homemade croissant or the Get Beefed Up sandwich ($9.75) on hot, au jus-dipped Cuban bread. There are salads, a ham sammie, and a Caprese grilled cheese that looks out-of-this-world. Regardless of what you order, it’s guaranteed to be supremely delicious.

Wash it all down with one of the many espresso-inspired coffee beverages like the Brewnette Brew — a robustly smoky, five region blend or a hot cocoa with dark chocolate and spices. Their specialty lattes include the Funky Monkey (with peanut butter, banana, and chocolate), and the Teddy Graham. My organic latte with almond milk ($6.25) was mild in flavor but packed a punch of caffeine. And the freshly-squeezed orange juice ($6) should not be passed up. They use it for their house mimosas if you really want to get a buzz on for breakfast.

Sweet Brewnette is the place for brunch on Madeira Beach. Go there now and thank me later.

Sweet Brewnette Café, 13999 Gulf Blvd., Suite C2, Madeira Beach. Open daily, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-800-9858, sweetbrewnettecafe.com.

