When Matt and Paige Acree opened Gulfport Brewery in 2020, they didn’t realize they’d one day be in the wine-and-barbecue business, too. But four years later, they co-own The Wine House in Gulfport.

“Two years ago — 2022 — I was approached by the owner of the hotel,” Matt told The Gabber Newspaper. The owner of the Historic Peninsula Inn asked Matt to help put together the new restaurant at the Peninsula and former Backfin Blue. (The Historic Peninsula Inn, now Peninsula Bed & Cocktails, will have its grand re-opening Monday, Jan. 15, from 3-6 p.m.)

Initially, Matt says, both businesses on both properties were partners, but, he says, he found one of the partners in the Peninsula project had “questionable accounting practices,” which he brought it to the owner’s attention. Although the owner severed his relationship with that partner, in November, the Acrees opted to amicably split the business from the Peninsula, although the owner — Florida House Realty Investments — owns both properties.

“Everyone remains on good terms,” Matt said. “I wish them the best.”

But the Acrees won’t run the business alone: Rob and Ali Salos, who live in Pasadena Yacht and Country Club, joined The Wine House as co-owners in late October 2023. The Salos’, who moved to Gulfport in 2010, met Matt and Paige when they joined Gulfport Brewery’s Mug Club, a Father’s Day gift for Rob.

Rob runs a live event production company; Ali is a regional business manager for a medical device company.

“We chatted for a few months,” Matt said.

