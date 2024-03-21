The Gulp Coast Passport Guides Brew Gurus Around Pinellas

It’s time for a new passport. This one isn’t for traveling outside of the country, but to Pinellas County’s breweries. The Gulp Coast Passport program relaunched in honor of Tampa Bay Beer Week.

The Gulp Coast Passport helps gulpers navigate to 41 Tampa-Bay-owned craft breweries. Visit St. Pete/Clearwater described the “Gulp Coast” as an “an incomparable vacation spot where you can sample the unique creations of talented brewmasters.”

The Gulp Coast Passport

There are three regions in the Gulp Coast: north, central, and south gulp coast.

The passport lists 17 breweries in the north region. Most of these establishments are in Tarpon Springs, Palm Harbor, Dunedin, and parts of Clearwater. The passport’s website said that many breweries in the north region live in unique spaces such as an old pharmacy or a fire station. A handful of breweries are next to the Pinellas trail for bikers looking for a rest stop.

In the central region, the Gulp Coast Passport’s website says visitors can find “hole-in-the-wall brew gems to sophisticated craft beer meccas.” The central region consists of Clearwater, Largo, Safety Harbor, and Seminole breweries. There are seven spots in this region.

The south region has 16 “off-the-beaten-path neighborhood spots” and breweries with scenic views at the beaches according the Gulp Coast Passport. This region includes St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, and Gulfport. Some may recognize spots like Dissent Craft Brewing Company, Gulfport Brewery, and Mastry’s Brewing Co.

Gulp Coast Passport users receive select deals and discounts at participating locations. It’s free to sign up at visitstpeteclearwater.com/gulpcoast. When hopping from one brewery to another, report the visited Gulp Coast location on the app. Users can cash in points from visiting locations for a special Gulp Coast T-shirt with a design of Florida on the front and the breweries listed on the back.

“Last year, we had more than 10,000 people take part in our passport program,” said Brian Lowack, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater President/CEO. “Our local breweries love to share their craft with visitors and residents. With this new passport, we’re looking to continue to shine a light on a truly unique aspect of our destination — the Gulp Coast!”

